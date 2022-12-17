Royalty no protection: Which kings, queens and princesses got Covid? List here

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida tested positive for Covid-19, the royal palace informed in a statement on Saturday. The 70-year-old ruler and his 44-year-old spouse have “mild symptoms”, the palace added in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the Thai royals become the latest to test positive for the virus, here's a look at which royals across the world got Covid-19:

1. Late Queen Elizabeth

Britain's longest-serving monarch had tested positive for the virus back in February, with the Buckingham Palace saying at the time that is triple vaccinated and has “mild, cold-like symptoms”. She passed away on September 8 due to “old age”.

2. King Charles III

Then Prince, and now the monarch of Great Britain - King Charles III had tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year. It was the second time that the virus attacked him after he got down with it in March 2020.

3. Camilla, Queen Consort of Great Britain

Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, had also fallen ill due to Covid-19 in February this year. At the time, it was reported that both she and Charles received booster vaccines. She had called herself “luckily” negative, according to Sky News, after having been tested multiple times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Denmark's Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe, who celebrated 50 years of her monarchy this year, tested positive for Covid-19 in February around the same time as King Charles III. Her office had said at the time that the 81-year-old monarch displayed only mild symptoms.

5. Spain's King Felipe

The Spanish King had also tested positive for Covid-19 in February this year after presenting “mild symptoms”, his office said at the time. It was also reported that at the time, his wife Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, do not present any symptoms and are continuing with their normal activities.

6. Swedish King and Queen

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia had tested positive for Covid-19 in January this year, the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement. It had added that both the royals were exhibiting “mild symptoms”, isolating at their home and have been vaccinated with three shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON