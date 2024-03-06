 Russia adds chess legend Garry Kasparov to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia adds chess legend Garry Kasparov to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list

Russia adds chess legend Garry Kasparov to ‘terrorists and extremists’ list

AFP |
Mar 06, 2024 08:17 PM IST

The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's financial watchdog added chess grandmaster and political activist Garry Kasparov to its list of "terrorists and extremists" on Wednesday.

Prominent Russian opposition figure and chess champion Garry Kasparov.(AP)
Prominent Russian opposition figure and chess champion Garry Kasparov.(AP)

The 60-year-old former world chess champion has been a longtime opponent of President Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Rosfinmonitoring watchdog is responsible for combatting money laundering and terror financing, and those listed can have their bank accounts seized.

Also Read | Russia downs 38 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea, claims defence ministry

Rosfinmonitoring added Soviet-born Kasparov to its database of "terrorists and extremists" without giving a reason.

Rights groups say the label is another tool the Kremlin uses to silence its critics, along with the "foreign agent" term it applies to people it sees as enemies of the state.

Kasparov is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest chess players and has lived in the United States for over a decade, where he has focused on political activism.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin warns that sending Western troops to Ukraine risks ‘global nuclear war’

In February last year he urged the West to keep up its support for Kyiv and said Ukraine had to defeat Moscow as a "pre-condition" for a democratic transition in Russia.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News, Super Tuesday Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On