Russia agrees to 'radically reduce' military activity around Kyiv after talks
world news

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 06:37 PM IST
Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators said Tuesday.

"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernigiv," Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said.

He also said that Putin could meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"After today's meaningful discussion we have agreed on and propose a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the foreign ministers initialling the treaty," Medinsky added.

"On the condition of quick work on the agreement and finding the required compromise, the possibility to make peace will become much closer," he said.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
