Russia awaiting response on Zaporizhzhia safety zone, talks ongoing: Report

Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russia shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been held by the Russian forces for months.
Russia has outlined its position on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and is now awaiting a response, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Friday citing the head of state-run nuclear energy agency Rosatom.

"Our representative at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, is actively working, we all understand, but now the decision is not on the Russian side, not in Moscow," Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev was quoted by RIA as saying.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was seized by Russia shortly after its invasion of Ukraine, has since come under repeated shelling, drawing condemnation from the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, which has called for a safety zone to be created around the plant.

