Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Russia, China and the United States shared an interest in resolving the war in Ukraine, as he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, followed by members of the delegation carrying briefcases and bags, arrives to take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, November 19, 2026. (via REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Putin said the three countries could contribute to strengthening global stability through constructive cooperation. He also said the leaders would discuss economic ties, energy and food security, alongside global and regional issues. The meeting comes amid ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran and concerns over nuclear arms.

Here are his top quotes from the summit

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Putin said, "Russia, China and the United States can contribute to strengthening global stability if they cooperate constructively."

He added that the three nations have "numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including obviously the conflict in Ukraine."

He said, "We should discuss global and regional ties, as well as energy security."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the three countries' shared responsibility, Putin added, "Our three states have joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the three countries' shared responsibility, Putin added, "Our three states have joint responsibility in maintaining peace and security." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive What did Putin say Russia, China and the US could do together? Putin said the three countries could help strengthen global stability through constructive cooperation. He also said they share responsibility for maintaining peace and security. What issues did Putin want the three leaders to discuss? Putin called for discussions on global and regional issues, including energy security. Why did Xi say cooperation among major powers matters? Xi said healthy interactions between major countries are essential and warned that the world could descend into chaos if major powers fight.

Before the trilateral meeting, Trump held separate meetings with Xi and Putin, referring to both leaders as his friends.

Trump said he and Xi shared strong views on the need to ensure the uninterrupted flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been disrupted by the war in Iran. Xi, however, has not mentioned either Ukraine or Iran in his remarks during the two-day summit so far.