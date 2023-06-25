Ukraine's Zelensky claims Putin no longer in Moscow amid mutiny in Russia
AFP |
Russia coup: The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Russia's Vladimir Putin is likely "very scared" and hiding someplace as rebel mercenaries advance on Moscow.
"The man from the Kremlin is obviously very scared and is probably hiding somewhere," Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation, adding that Putin has “created this threat himself.”
