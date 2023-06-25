Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia coup: Rostov-on-Don calm, street traffic resumes after Prigozhin leaves

Reuters |
Jun 25, 2023 11:48 AM IST

Russia coup: Late on Saturday, Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was seen leaving the district military headquarters.

The situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic resumed, RIA state news agency said on Sunday after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries left the city.

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base.(REUTERS)

In a video on the agency's Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a man was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Late on Saturday, Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after halting a rebellion against Russia's military establishment.

Topics
russia rostov-on-don wagner group
