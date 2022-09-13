Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine

Published on Sep 13, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Russian flag is seen through barbed wire.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency.

The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.

The FSB said it had opened a treason case against the suspect.

