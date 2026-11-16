Russia downs over 100 drones targeting Moscow ahead of Putin’s meeting with Trump, Xi

Russia intercepted more than 100 drones targeting Moscow overnight, the capital's mayor said Monday, in another volley of attacks days before President Vladimir Putin meets his US and Chinese counterparts in China.

The interceptions came after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant. (AFP)

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The summit in Shenzhen will be the first such meeting between Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but US officials say Russia's almost five-year war against Ukraine is not expected to be discussed.

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Also Read | Ukraine launches nearly 1,200 drones at Russia as US-led talks will consider wider European security

Deep Dive How many drones did Russia intercept near Moscow? Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defences intercepted about 139 drones overnight and into Monday morning. Emergency crews were working where debris fell. When and where will the Xi-Trump-Putin summit take place? Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Will the leaders discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine at the Shenzhen summit? The war is not expected to be discussed in the trilateral talks, according to US officials. Washington is pursuing separate negotiations involving Kyiv and Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defences intercepted about 139 drones in a series of posts on Telegram overnight and into Monday morning.

"Emergency service specialists are working at the site where the debris fell," he said in his latest post.

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The interceptions came after Ukrainian forces struck a major Russian petrochemical plant, an oil refinery and a military production site as part of Kyiv's campaign of attacks deep inside Russia.

Against that backdrop, China confirmed on Monday that Xi would hold talks with Trump and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Chinese foreign ministry provided no details about the agenda, although the Kremlin and White House had previously confirmed the meeting.

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According to US officials, Trump intends to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the conflict involving Iran, but is not expected to raise Russia's war against Ukraine during the trilateral talks.

Also Read | EU says Russia can't decide Europe's envoy for Ukraine talks: ‘They don’t want anybody strong’

Washington is pursuing separate negotiations involving Kyiv and Moscow aimed at ending the conflict, US officials have said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Xi recently showed "irritation" at suggestions that Ukraine could be discussed in the trilateral format.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," Steinmeier told ARD.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the Shenzhen meeting risks becoming a 21st-century version of the 1945 Yalta conference, where major powers could attempt to redraw spheres of influence without smaller countries at the table.