Zelensky to meet European allies to discuss common position on ending Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced plans to meet European allies to discuss a common position on ending the war with Russia. He also called for stronger military and energy support for Ukraine as Russian attacks continue ahead of winter. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is being prepared. (AFP)

Zelensky announces key meetings Zelensky said on Sunday that a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, a group of Kyiv’s allies, is being prepared. The meeting aims to set Europe’s position in talks on ending the war with Russia.

“We are preparing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. It is an important meeting, and it could be a historic one,” Zelensky said in his daily evening address, according to AFP. He added: “We can define a 100-percent strong European position for victory."

He also said a meeting of the Ramstein group, which helps support Ukraine’s defense, is set for next week. He said “it needs to be productive” and should “send a strong signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left without support”, as per AFP.

Europe has chosen five countries, France, Britain, Poland, Germany and Italy, to send representatives to future Ukraine talks. Until now, talks have been held in the Ukraine-Russia-US format, and Moscow wanted to keep Europeans out.

“The trilateral format of Ukraine-America-Russia must become not just a quadrilateral format, but also significantly stronger,” Zelensky said.

Also read: US asked Ukraine to cede Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, Zelensky says

Russian strikes on energy grid According to AFP, Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine ahead of winter, including during two days of talks in Abu Dhabi this week. Zelensky said Russia has been targeting one region at a time for several days, focusing on electricity grids and substations.

The central Dnipropetrovsk region has faced the most attacks since the start of September. The strikes have left thousands of people without electricity as temperatures drop.

In his video shared on social media on Sunday, Zelensky said the situation in Dnipropetrovsk was very difficult. He said some electricity had been restored, but much work remained. He thanked repair teams and energy workers, adding that repeated air alerts and fresh strikes were making their work harder.

Zelensky said Dnipropetrovsk had faced 131 strikes since September. The Kyiv region had recorded 125, while Zhytomyr and Sumy had each seen more than 100.