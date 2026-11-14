US asked Ukraine to cede Donbas in exchange for NATO membership, Zelensky says

US negotiators have raised the possibility of Ukraine withdrawing from its eastern Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership during discussions to end the war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, describing it as the first time the proposal had been raised. The Russia-Ukraine war has left hundreds of thousands dead, keeping global concerns about regional security high. (File Photos/AFP)

Speaking to reporters after the latest round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv was not prepared to give up its territory, reported news agency Reuters.

However, the Ukrainian leader said he would put the question to a referendum if Ukraine received a comprehensive security package, including security guarantees, a strong and adequately funded Ukrainian army, and funds for reconstruction.

‘Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ “The Americans raised a question: “What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?" This was the first time this had been raised,” Zelensky told reporters in remarks released by his office on Saturday.

He said the possibility of NATO membership had brought the alliance back into discussions, but acknowledged that reaching an agreement would be difficult given Russian President Vladimir Putin's position.

“That is why I believe NATO is back on the agenda. But you have also heard (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s signals, and this is an extremely difficult conversation,” Reuters reported.

In a separate report, Bloomberg quoted Zelensky as saying that he would seek the Ukrainian public's opinion if the US formally confirmed the proposal along with other NATO partners.

“If the American side confirms precisely this to us, together with other NATO partners, then I will ask our Ukrainian society what it thinks: do we accept it or not?” Zelenskyy said. “I have no right to make that decision on my own.”