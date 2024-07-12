 Russia: Empty passenger jet crashes near Moscow, crew of three killed | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia: Empty passenger jet crashes near Moscow, crew of three killed

PTI |
Jul 12, 2024 07:36 PM IST

The Sukhoi Superjet went down in the Moscow region, according to Russian emergency officials.

A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying empty, killing its crew of three, officials said.

A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying empty, killing its crew of three, officials said.(REUTERS)
A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying empty, killing its crew of three, officials said.(REUTERS)

The Sukhoi Superjet went down in the Moscow region, according to Russian emergency officials.

The authorities said the plane belonged to Gazprom Avia, a carrier owned by the Russian state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom.

ALSO READ| India abstains on UN resolution demanding Russia immediately ends its Ukraine offensive

They said the plane was heading to Moscow's Vnukovo airport following repairs when it crashed.

The Investigative Committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, has launched a probe into the crash.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Russia: Empty passenger jet crashes near Moscow, crew of three killed
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On