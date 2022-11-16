Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report

Russia's economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to first estimates published Wednesday by the national statistics agency, Rosstat.

The drop follows a similar four percent contraction in the second quarter, as Western sanctions pummel Russia's economy following Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

