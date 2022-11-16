Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report

Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report

world news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:57 PM IST

Gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to national statistics agency, Rosstat.

Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Russia's economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to first estimates published Wednesday by the national statistics agency, Rosstat.

Also Read | Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn't Russian attack

The drop follows a similar four percent contraction in the second quarter, as Western sanctions pummel Russia's economy following Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia recession
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP