Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4% amid Ukraine war: Report
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:57 PM IST
Gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to national statistics agency, Rosstat.
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Russia's economy has entered a recession as gross domestic output fell by four percent in the third quarter, according to first estimates published Wednesday by the national statistics agency, Rosstat.
The drop follows a similar four percent contraction in the second quarter, as Western sanctions pummel Russia's economy following Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.
