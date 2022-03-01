Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian student dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine war

Russia's military operation in Ukraine entered the sixth day on Tuesday, and marked one of the most tragic developments throughout. With sirens going off across Ukraine's capital Kyiv, and Russian missiles burning down an administrative building and residential blocks in Kharkiv, several civilians lost their lives.

At least eight people died and six more injured at a residential building in Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city, following a Russian airstrike. As many as five people died and five others sustained injuries after Russian troops knocked off the main television tower in Kyiv, thereby disrupting signal.

Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.

The news of his death was confirmed by the ministry of external affairs on Twitter later in the evening.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament at an extraordinary session to discuss the situation at his country. After his speech, he received a standing ovation by the members for showing courage and rallying his people to stand up against the Russians.

Here are the top five developments of day six of Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his father soon after, and even called another high-level meeting to oversee the current evacuation process of stranded Indians from Ukraine. The delegations of Russia and Ukraine are planning to meet for the second round of ceasefire talks on Wednesday (March 2).

