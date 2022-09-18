Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike in Ukraine: UK

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 18, 2022 12:07 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Two women walk past a destroyed residence in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in a move to undermine the morale of the Ukrainian government and people, the British military said on Sunday.

Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect during the last seven days, the Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

The category of mission has included strikes against the electricity grid and a dam on the Inhulets River at Kryvyi Rih, it said.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
