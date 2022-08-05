Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: Ministry

Updated on Aug 05, 2022 11:32 PM IST
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".
A Canadian flag flies in front of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario. (REUTERS)
Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move.

