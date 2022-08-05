Russia imposes entry bans on over 60 Canadians: Ministry
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 11:32 PM IST
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that the list included figures known for "their malicious activity in the fight against the 'Russian world' and our traditional values".
AFP |
Russia said on Friday it was imposing entry bans on 62 Canadian citizens including government officials in a retaliatory move.
