Russia trying to ‘freeze’ Ukrainians into submission: UK foreign minister

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," UK foreign minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia is targeting energy infrastructure to "freeze" Ukrainians in submission, UK foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday, just before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

"We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," he told reporters.

"This targeting of civilian infrastructure of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians in submission."

russia ukraine crisis
