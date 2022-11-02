Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying military satellite: Report
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:24 PM IST
The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time.
Reuters |
Russia has launched a Soyuz rocket carrying a military satellite into space, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday citing the defence ministry.
Read more: Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report
The rocket - a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class launch vehicle - was launched at 9:48 a.m. Moscow time (0648 GMT) from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the ministry was quoted as saying.
It did not provide details about the purpose of the satellite.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics