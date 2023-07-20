Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia has no plans to attack civilian ships in Black Sea: Ambassador

Reuters |
Jul 20, 2023 10:48 PM IST

White House said Russia may expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Russia is not preparing to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea despite assertions by the United States, Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said on Thursday, in comments posted by his embassy.

On Wednesday, Moscow said it would deem all ships travelling to Ukrainian ports to be potential carriers of military cargo. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, Moscow said it would deem all ships travelling to Ukrainian ports to be potential carriers of military cargo and their flag countries to be parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side, after quitting a year-old deal to give ships exporting Ukrainian grain safe passage despite the war.

Commenting on the decision, White House said Russia may expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

