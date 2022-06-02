Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine's territory: Zelensky
world news

Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine's territory: Zelensky

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AP file photo)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Reuters |

Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg's parliament in a video address on Thursday.

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles). 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP