Russia's offensive potential limited, says UK, on Day 23 of war: 10 points

Russia's offensive potential has been limited, the United Kingdom's ministry of defence said on Friday - the 23rd day of the Ukraine war. "Logistical problems continue to beset Russia's faltering invasion of Ukraine," the UK said in a tweet, citing "latest defence intelligence" "Reluctance to manoeuvre cross-country, lack of control of the air and limited bridging capabilities are effectively preventing Russia from resupplying their forward troops with even basic essentials such as food and fuel," it said. Despite this, the civilians in Ukraine continue to live in fear with tens of thousands - especially in the port city of Mariupol - taking refuge in bomb shelters.

Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:

1. A day after a historic theatre in the key city of Mariupol - that was sheltering thousands of civilians - was targeted in Russian strikes, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday thanked Italy for offering to rebuild it. "Together we will rebuild the country to the last brick"," Zelensky replied after Italy minister Dario Franceschini tweeted: "Italy is ready to rebuild the Theatre of #Mariupol. The cabinet of Ministers has approved my proposal to offer #Ukraine the resources and means to rebuild it as soon as possible. Theaters of all countries belong to the whole of humanity #worldheritage (sic)".

2. More than 50 deaths were registered when the attack on the theatre was reported early on Thursday. The overall death count may be higher. Rescue operations are still on with disturbing visuals showing survivors being dug out of rubble. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, however, called the allegation that Moscow had bombed the theatre "a lie" - "Our armed forces don't bomb towns and cities".

3. There have been 43 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that have killed 12 people and injured dozens more, including health workers, the WHO has said, according to reports. "In any conflict, attacks on healthcare are a violation of international humanitarian law," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the UN Security Council.

4. The peace talks continued for another day with little breakthrough and an agreement yet to be reached. "Our delegation is putting in colossal effort. Our delegation... is ready to work around the clock - but unfortunately we don't see such zeal from the Ukrainian side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

5. Kyiv, however, has said it won't accept "Russian ultimatums". "The positions of the parties are different. For us, fundamental issues are inviolable," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said, Reuters reported.

6. Russia's Vladimir Putin has put out a fresh warning to "traitors" amid the war. Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell apart the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths. I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge," he was quoted as saying in reports.

7. China has to take the "responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression" and the United States "will not hesitate to impose costs," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on the agenda of Joe-Biden-Xi Jinping call.

8. Shelling continues in Kyiv, the capital, and other cities. According to the UN, 2,032 civilian casualties have been recorded so far in Ukraine - 780 killed and 1,252 injured. The death toll, however, is expected to be much higher.

9. Russia has said it won't ask the U.N. Security Council to vote Friday on its draft resolution on "humanitarian relief for Ukraine" that drew criticism for making no mention of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor. Moscow will instead use the scheduled council session to again raise allegations that the United States has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine, claims that Washington says are disinformation and part of a potential “false-flag operation” by Moscow, news agency AP reported.

10. Russia began the onslaught on February 24, calling it a "special military operation". Millions have left their homes in the war-torn country.

