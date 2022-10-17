Russia says 'all assigned targets hit' after strikes in Kyiv

The Russian army said Monday it had hit "all" of its targets in Ukraine, several hours after deadly strikes on Kyiv and other regions lead to power cuts across the country.

"The Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision and long-range ... weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy systems of Ukraine," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that: "All assigned targets were hit."