Home / World News / Russia says 'all assigned targets hit' after strikes in Kyiv

Russia says 'all assigned targets hit' after strikes in Kyiv

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 04:08 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “The Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision and long-range,” Russia said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian police officers stand guard in a street after a drone attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian police officers stand guard in a street after a drone attack in Kyiv.(AFP)
AFP |

The Russian army said Monday it had hit "all" of its targets in Ukraine, several hours after deadly strikes on Kyiv and other regions lead to power cuts across the country.

Read more: Russia's former leader warns ‘reckless’ Israel against supplying arms to Ukraine

"The Russian armed forces continued to strike with high-precision and long-range ... weapons at military command and control facilities and the energy systems of Ukraine," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, adding that: "All assigned targets were hit."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war ukraine russia + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war ukraine russia + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out