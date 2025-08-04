Russia says 'be careful' over 'nuclear rhetoric' after Donald Trump nuclear submarines move

Due to the row between US president Donald Trump and former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, Russia has urged for caution amid the nuclear rhetoric. The Kremlin spokesperson's remarks come after Donald Trump stated he would deploy two nuclear submarines near Russia due to his online spat with the former Russian leader. (AFP)

“Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

The Kremlin spokesperson's remarks come after Donald Trump stated he would deploy two nuclear submarines near Russia due to his online spat with the former Russian leader.

Peskov's remarks also come amid Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff' visit to Moscow.

"We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow... We consider such contact important, substantial and helpful," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters, adding that a meeting with President Vladimir Putin was possible.

Trump's row with Medvedev

Donald Trump ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to the warnings issued by former Russian president and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump was upset by the remarks issued by the Russia leader which warned the US against playing the "ultimatum game." In his post on X, Medvedev warned Trump that each new ultimatum is a "threat and a step towards war."

Medvedev's remarks came after Trump reduced his 50-day deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine to "10 to 12 days." During his visit in Scotland, the US president told reporters that he was cutting this deadline short due to his "disappointment" with Putin.

“Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in response to the Russian official.