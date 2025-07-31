Russian ex-president Medvedev's 'ultimatum game' remark sparks Trump's ire | What did he say?

In his latest message for India after imposing 25 percent tariffs on his "good friend," US President Donald Trump has also issued a warning to Russia. The Republican's social media post comes days after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned of a war if Trump kept "playing the ultimatum game." The Republican's social media post comes days after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev warned of a war if Trump kept "playing the ultimatum.(AP/Reuters)

"I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World," said Trump on Truth Social.

"Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!" he added.

What did Medvedev say?

Taking to X two days ago, the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of the Russian Federation warned the US and Donald Trump against playing the "ultimatum game."

His remarks came after Trump warned Russia of more sanctions if it did not stop the war in Ukraine and sign a ceasefire deal within the next 10 to 12 days.

On his official account, Medvedev accused Trump of playing a game and warned the US of two things -

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.

"Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" the former Russian leader added.

Trump warns Putin of more sanctions

As the war in Ukraine rages on and both nations continue to intensify their attacks, Donald Trump reduced his 50-day deadline for Russia to sign a ceasefire deal within the next 10 to 12 days.

“I am disappointed in President Putin, very disappointed in him. We’re going to have to look, and I’m going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number," Trump told reporters during his visit to Scotland.

“I’m going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today,” Trump added, stating that "there’s no reason to wait [to announce the new deadline]. If you know what the answer is."

In response to Trump's deadline, the Kremlin stated it had “taken note” of the warning, adding that the remark will have an impact on US-Russia ties.