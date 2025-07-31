Donald Trump again slams India, via Russia: ‘They can take their dead economies down together’

US President Donald Trump, in a fresh outburst targeting India’s trade ties with Russia, on Thursday said he does not care what India does with Russia and accused both nations of having “dead economies". US President Donald Trump (left). Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AP file)

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World.”

Trump also took aim at Russia, saying, “Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

Trump’s comments come a day after he announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports and penalties over its trade and defence relationship with Moscow.

What made Trump angry at Russia again?

Donald Trump's outburst comes after former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a post on X on Monday that the US President was playing “the ultimatum game” with Russia, and that such an approach could lead to a war involving the United States.

Medvedev wrote, "Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump's) own country."

Trump said on Monday that he was disappointed in Russian President Vladimir Putin's failure to end the war in Ukraine, and that he was reducing a deadline to agree a peace settlement from 50 days to 10 or 12.