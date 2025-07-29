Russia ‘takes note’ of Trump's new truce deadline after fresh strikes in Ukraine kill 22

As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on and attacks escalate, the Kremlin on Tuesday stated it has “taken note” of the US President Donald Trump's fresh deadline for a ceasefire deal. The statement from Putin's office comes after fresh Russia strikes in Ukraine killed 22 civilians. As Russia continues to escalate its attacks against Ukraine, US President Donald Trump has expressed his "disappointment" with Russian President Vladimir Putin(AFP)

Russian glide bombs and ballistic missiles struck a Ukrainian prison and a medical facility and killed at least 22 people across the country, officials said Tuesday.

Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine hit overnight and hit after Trump warned to issued fresh sanctions and tariffs against Moscow unless it stops its attacks.

Kremlin ‘takes note’ of Trump's new deadline

Donald Trump has called on Russia to sign a ceasefire deal with Ukraine within the next 10 to 12 days, shortening the previous deadline of 50 days.

In response to this, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia has "taken note" of the latest warning.

"We have taken note of President Trump's statement yesterday. The special military operation continues," said Kremlin Peskov, adding that Russia remains "committed to a peace process and resolving the conflict" with Ukraine.

Following Trump's latest warning, the Kremlin has also noted a "slowdown" in reviving ties with the US.

"There is indeed a slowdown," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia would like to see "more dynamics."

"In order to move forward, we need impulses from both sides," said Peskov.

Russian strikes kill 22 across Ukraine

As per Ukrainian officials, an overnight Russian strike across Ukraine has killed at least 22 civilians.

Four powerful Russian glide bombs hit a prison in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, authorities said, killing at least 17 inmates and injuring 80 others.

In the Dnipro region of central Ukraine, Russian missiles partially destroyed a three-story building and damaged nearby medical facilities, including a maternity hospital and a city hospital ward. Officials added that four people were killed in this attack and eight were injured, including a pregnant woman who is in a critical condition.

“These were conscious, deliberate strikes - not accidental,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, adding that the strikes targeted 73 cities, towns and villages.