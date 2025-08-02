'US totally prepared’: Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian statements

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the United States is “totally prepared” to respond to nuclear threats, following what he called “highly provocative statements” from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. US President Donald Trump said he ordered repositioning of US nuclear submarines in response to 'provocative' remarks by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.(Bloomberg)

In a pointed warning, Donald Trump said he had ordered the repositioning of two US nuclear submarines “in the appropriate regions” as a precautionary measure.

Donald Trump's remarks came hours after Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, warned that recent Washington's ‘50 days or 10’ ultimatums could escalate into a direct conflict between the two nuclear powers.

Talking to reporters later in the evening as Trump departed the White House for a weekend at his New Jersey estate, he said, “When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared… And we’re totally prepared.”

He was responding to questions on where exactly he had ordered the positioning of the said nuclear subs, when he added, “I do that on the basis of safety for our people… We’re gonna protect our people,” the Associated Press reported.

He did not clarify where the submarines were being moved.

Earlier in the day, the Republican President said, “Based on the highly provocative statements from Medvedev, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

Trump emphasized the gravity of such rhetoric, adding, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

US-Russia tensions escalate over Ukraine

The sharp exchange comes as Washington continues to push for a ceasefire in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Trump has sent special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow and warned that new economic sanctions will be imposed unless there is progress within a newly shortened 10-day deadline—down from the earlier 50-day window. That period expires next week.

The latest flare-up began earlier in the week after Medvedev mocked Trump’s ultimatum strategy in a social media post: “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10,” he wrote.

“He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” Medvedev added.

Trump hit back early Thursday, calling Medvedev a “failed former President of Russia” and advising him to “watch his words.” Medvedev later replied, “Russia is right on everything and will continue to go its own way.”