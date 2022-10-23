Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia says destroyed Ukraine depot with 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel

world news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.

Russia-Ukraine War A local resident walks at a backyard of a residential building in Ukraine.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.

Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. (Reporting by Reuters)

Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis
