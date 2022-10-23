Russia says destroyed Ukraine depot with 100,000 tonnes of aviation fuel
Published on Oct 23, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region.
Reuters |
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had continued to launch attacks against Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure over the last 24 hours.
Russia also said it had destroyed a large ammunition depot in Ukraine's central Cherkasy region and had repelled Ukrainian counter-offensives along the frontlines in southern and eastern Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the claims. (Reporting by Reuters)
