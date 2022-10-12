Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.