Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:35 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, Russia said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Flame and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula.(AP)
Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion on the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.

The "terrorist attack" was organised by Ukrainian secret services, the statement said. The explosives were stored in plastic film rolls that left the Ukrainian port of Odessa in August and transited through Bulgaria, Georgia and Armenia before entering Russia, it said.

