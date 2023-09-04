Russia says it shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over Kursk region

Russia's air defence systems shot down two Ukraine-launched drones over the Kursk region, Russia's defence ministry said early on Monday on its Telegram messaging app.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kursk region, in Russia's south, borders Ukraine to its west.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON