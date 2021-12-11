Russia says not planning to attack Ukraine, adds 'problem is very simple'

Russia is not planning an attack on Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said after US intelligence officials determined that Moscow could launch a military offensive against its neighbouring country as soon as early 2022, reported news agency ANI. The recent actions of Russia, signalling an intention to invade Ukraine, prompted US President Joe to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, over a secured telephone call last Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The concern over possible invasion of Ukraine has further grown as Russia continues to deploy more troops in the border areas. In an interview with Greek TV channel ANT1, Peskow said Russia can move its forces wherever it wants. Referring to US warplanes landing in Ukraine, the Kremlin spokesperson said that the troops have been moved closer to the areas that could pose a threat to national security.

When asked whether Putin was planning to launch a military offensive against Russia, Peksov said, "No, the problem is very simple.”

“Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," he added, as quoted by ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Peskov was also asked whether Russia and the United States could ever become allies, to which the Kremlin spokesperson said "it would be hard to imagine such a thing" considering the current situation.

Last week, Biden said he was coordinating with European allies to make it “very, very difficult” for the Russian president to attack Ukraine.

“What I am doing is putting together what I believe to be will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do,” Biden told reporters.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON