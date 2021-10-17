Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia scrambled fighter jet to escort US military plane: Report
world news

Russia scrambled fighter jet to escort US military plane: Report

The incident took place over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military.
A file photo of Russian MiG-31K interceptor aircraft (AFP)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Reuters |

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer in the same region.

It said the bomber had not breached the Russian border.

Russia said on Friday one of its military vessels chased away a U.S. destroyer that attempted to violate Russian territorial waters during Russian-Chinese naval drills in the Sea of Japan, something Washington said was false.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia united states
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'From Baghdad to Khorasan': IS says Shia Muslims will be targeted everywhere

US missionaries kidnapped by armed gang in Haiti: Report

After filming first movie in space, Russian crew heads for Earth

World Bank congratulates India on Covid vaccination campaign
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP