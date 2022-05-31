Russia strikes 'nitric acid tank' at chemical plant in Ukraine's city: Governor

Lugansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai on Tuesday claimed that a Russian airstrike hit a nitric acid tank at a chemical plant in Ukraine's eastern city of Sievierodonetsk that Moscow is trying to seize. The governor called on people to stay in shelters.

An airstrike by Moscow forces "hit a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant", Gaiday said on Telegram. "Nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin," he said.

Gaidai added a photo in which a large pink cloud could be seen over apartment buildings. He did not provide information on any casualties.

Gaiday earlier described the situation as "extremely complicated", conceding that Russian forces occupied parts of the city.

Meanwhile, a senior official told news agency AFP that Russian forces have seized control of half of eastern Ukraine's key city of Severodonetsk, while EU leaders were split over banning gas from Moscow after agreeing to embargo most of its oil.

Severodonetsk is one of the industrial hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the Donbas's Lugansk region, where Moscow has shifted the bulk of its firepower since failing to capture Kyiv in the war's early stages, AFP added.

"Unfortunately, the front line divides the city in half. But the city is still defending itself, the city is still Ukrainian, our soldiers are defending it," said Oleksandr Stryuk, head of Severodonetsk's military and civil administration.

As Russian troops edged closer to Severodonetsk city centre, EU leaders meeting for a second day in Brussels were only partly succeeding in tightening the economic screws on Moscow.

