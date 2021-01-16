IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt
world news

Russia to reopen air travel with India, Finland, Vietnam and Qatar: Govt

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:33 PM IST
A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia,(AP)

Russian authorities said on Saturday that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic, would restart from Jan 27, after certain epidemiological criteria were met.

A statement shared following a meeting of the government's coronavirus HQ said that the four countries were seeing fewer than 40 new cases per fortnight per 100,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.