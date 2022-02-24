Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: 'Do not fly' risk level over Ukrainian airspace
Live

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: 'Do not fly' risk level over Ukrainian airspace

  • Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Group of Seven (G7) world leaders are set to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis.
Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: Members of the Ukrainian forces participate in an urban combat training exercise within the exclusion zone in the abandoned city of Pripyat.
Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: Members of the Ukrainian forces participate in an urban combat training exercise within the exclusion zone in the abandoned city of Pripyat.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia Ukraine Latest News Updates: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace in an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday as threat of a Russian invasion grew. Hours after declaring a nationwide emergency, Zelenskyy said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin but Kremlin remained silent. Meanwhile, the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine, according to Kremlin, have asked for military assistance to help resist Ukrainian “aggression”. The announcement has triggered fears that Russia was offering up a pretext for war as warned by the West.

Full coverage of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 24, 2022 07:53 AM IST

    Civilian flights restricted in Ukrainian airspace

    Civilian aircraft have been restricted in Ukrainian airspace "due to potential hazard for civil aviation", according to a notice to airmen issued on Thursday after a conflict monitor zone increased the risk to ‘do not fly’.

    The notice, issued at 0156 GMT, is due to expire at 2359 GMT on Thursday unless extended, reported Reuters.

  • Feb 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    Conflict zone monitor puts Ukraine at ‘Level 1’ risk

    A conflict monitor zone has increased the risk level of flying over Ukrainian airspace to ‘Do Not fly’ given the significant risk to civil aviation amid heightened tension in the region. 

    "Regardless of the actual movements of Russian forces into Ukraine, the level of tension and uncertainty in Ukraine is now extreme," Safe Airspace, which was set up in the aftermath of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash, said on its website. "This itself gives rise to significant risk to civil aviation."

    Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members.

  • Feb 24, 2022 06:44 AM IST

    Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger

    The Ukrainian government shut down airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7am (local time) due to the ongoing confrontation with Russia. The authorities have also declared some airspace as “danger areas”.

  • Feb 24, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    At least five blasts heard in Donetsk: Report

    At least five explosions were heard in Donetsk, the separatist-held eastern Ukrainian city, early on Thursday followed by four military trucks heading for the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

  • Feb 24, 2022 06:04 AM IST

    UN Security Council to hold emergency session Wednesday night

    The United Nations Security Council will hold its second emergency session in three days over the ongoing Ukraine crisis, reported news agency AFP citing diplomatic sources as Russian troops build-up continue near border areas. The meeting requested by Kyiv is scheduled for 2.30am GMT Thursday (8am IST), according to the report.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine vladimir putin
world news

Citigroup asks US employees to return to office from March 21

Citigroup said in January unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they were granted an exemption.
Citigroup staff will be working in a hybrid work model. (AFP)(AFP)
Citigroup staff will be working in a hybrid work model. (AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Is Omicron subvariant BA.2 disarming key antibody treatment? What we know so far

  • While the first known Omicron strain BA.1 remains the most prevalent variant of concern in many countries, cases of BA.2 are rising in India, China, and Denmark.
A team of researchers concluded that BA.2 exhibited marked resistance to 17 of 19 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies.(Representational Image / Reuters)
A team of researchers concluded that BA.2 exhibited marked resistance to 17 of 19 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies.(Representational Image / Reuters)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Ukraine warning on ‘major war in Europe’, rebels seek Russia support: 10 facts

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Ukrainian President, in an emotional address, has said that his country "is not a threat to Russia". 
Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and Wednesday's call up could see up to 250,000 reservists aged between 18 and 60 receive their mobilisation papers. (AP)&nbsp;(AP)
Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and Wednesday's call up could see up to 250,000 reservists aged between 18 and 60 receive their mobilisation papers. (AP) (AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 06:16 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: 'Do not fly' risk level over Ukrainian airspace

  • Russia-Ukraine Conflict: The Group of Seven (G7) world leaders are set to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the crisis.
Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: Members of the Ukrainian forces participate in an urban combat training exercise within the exclusion zone in the abandoned city of Pripyat.(Bloomberg)
Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest Updates: Members of the Ukrainian forces participate in an urban combat training exercise within the exclusion zone in the abandoned city of Pripyat.(Bloomberg)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

Ukraine crisis: Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

  • A Twitter spokesperson said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue.
Like Facebook and YouTube, Twitter is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation.(Reuters)
Like Facebook and YouTube, Twitter is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Nearly 200,000 Russian troops on border: Ukraine president

  • On the Ukrainian border "nearly 200,000 soldiers are stationed, (as are) thousands of combat vehicles," Zelensky said in an address to the nation.
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Ukrainian President Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:01 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Extreme wildfires set to get worse globally, says UN

  • Even the most ambitious efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent a dramatic surge in the frequency of extreme fire conditions, a report commissioned by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) concluded.
Large wildfires, which can rage uncontrolled for days or weeks, cause respiratory and heart problems, especially for the elderly and very young.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Large wildfires, which can rage uncontrolled for days or weeks, cause respiratory and heart problems, especially for the elderly and very young.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 05:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Paris
Close Story
world news

Invasion/No Invasion: Russia tactics test US response

  • Since Moscow began massing tens of thousands of heavily armed troops on Ukraine's borders weeks ago, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned of sanctions with "enormous consequences" if those troops invaded.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk.(AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen are seen at a position on the front line with Russia-backed separatists near the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk.(AFP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 04:14 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher

Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 to forge new careers in Los Angeles. The couple have since relied upon a private security team.
Britain's Prince Harry.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prince Harry.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 04:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

East Ukraine rebels ask Putin for military backing against Kyiv

  • The separatist leaders of Donetsk and Lugansk sent separate letters to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to "help them repel Ukraine's aggression," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and Wednesday's call up could see up to 250,000 reservists aged between 18 and 60 receive their mobilisation papers.(AP)
Ukraine has around 200,000 military personnel and Wednesday's call up could see up to 250,000 reservists aged between 18 and 60 receive their mobilisation papers.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 03:55 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada trucker-led protests end

  • "Today, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency," the prime minister told a news conference.
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the Parliamentary precinct Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Ottawa. Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by police in riot gear in what was the biggest police operation in the nation’s history. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
A person walks past a temporary barricade and police car in the downtown core near the Parliamentary precinct Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Ottawa. Ottawa protesters who vowed never to give up are largely gone, chased away by police in riot gear in what was the biggest police operation in the nation’s history. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 03:43 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Nuclear deal talks at ‘critical’ stage: Iran

  • The 2015 accord had offered Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.(AFP)
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.(AFP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Covid-19: Parents in Hong Kong criticise child separations

  • The densely populated metropolis is in the throes of its worst-ever Covid wave, registering thousands of cases every day as hospitals and isolation units run out of space.
People wearing face masks walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong.(AP)
People wearing face masks walk at a downtown street in Hong Kong.(AP)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

Biden announces sanctions on company building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The sanctions, which target the Nord Stream 2 AG company and its corporate officers, add to pressure on the Baltic Sea project that was designed to double the gas flow capacity from Russia to Germany.
The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia,.(REUTERS)
The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia,.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 01:49 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Ukrainian lawmakers approve nationwide state of emergency

  • The parliament approved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decree that imposes the measure for 30 days starting Thursday.
Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy.(AP)
Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a protest outside the Russian Embassy.(AP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | , Kyiv
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out