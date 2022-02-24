Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: 'Do not fly' risk level over Ukrainian airspace

Russia Ukraine Latest News Updates: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace in an emotional address to the nation late Wednesday as threat of a Russian invasion grew. Hours after declaring a nationwide emergency, Zelenskyy said he tried to call Russian President Vladimir Putin but Kremlin remained silent. Meanwhile, the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine, according to Kremlin, have asked for military assistance to help resist Ukrainian “aggression”. The announcement has triggered fears that Russia was offering up a pretext for war as warned by the West.

