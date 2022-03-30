'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv

Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said. "This is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and we all should now be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said after Russia on Tuesday declared that it will be scaling down fighting around Kyiv following a fresh round of talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Pentagon said Russia has failed in its objective of capturing Kyiv and subjugating Ukraine, but it can still very well attack Kyiv, as strikes are still going on.

In the peace talks, held in Istanbul, Ukraine's delegation emphasised neutrality where its security would be guaranteed by a group of nations, not Nato, while the Russian side announced that they will be cutting back military activities in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator, said the talks were “constructive” and Russia is willing to consider a presidential meeting at the same time as foreign ministers meet to initial a preliminary deal

US secretary of state Antony Blinken suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to “deceive people and deflect attention.”

What Russia says versus what Russia does

Pentagon says only a small number of troops are moving away from Kyiv and it remains to be seen what Moscow does after its claims of de-escalation. “There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, and we’re focused on the latter,” Blinken said adding, “And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine.”

Before the Russian offensive on Ukraine was launched on February 24, the Russian military had announced that some units were preparing to return to their home bases after completing exercises as Russian president Vladimir Purun was signalling interest in diplomacy. But the invasion was launched after 10 days.