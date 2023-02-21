Russia- Ukraine war: China's top diplomat due for Moscow talks

China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.

"As expected, Wang Yi will arrive in Moscow in the afternoon," the source said.