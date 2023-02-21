Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia- Ukraine war: China's top diplomat due for Moscow talks

Published on Feb 21, 2023 10:46 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, is seen. (Bloomberg)
China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, is due to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon, Russia's TASS news agency reported, citing an unidentified source close to the organisers of the visit.

