Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: ‘Just what we were waiting for,' says Zelensky thanking Biden for new aid package worth $800 mn
- Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: The war has entered day 58 on Friday with Moscow troops now controlling Luhansk region at the east.
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 58 on Friday as Russian troops continued to make advancements in the east. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory over Mariupol and declared the key port city of Ukraine "liberated." The Russian forces now control 80% of the Luhansk region, which is one of two regions that make up the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, the governor said as Moscow troops advanced from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has announced $1.3 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, including $800 million in military support, and vowed to ask Congress for additional funding.
Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal who is on a visit to Washington, said it would cost $600 billion for his country to rebuild. In response, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the prime minister that it might be possible to get Russia to foot part of that bill. She also cautioned about Europe's possible ban on Russian oil and said it could hurt the world economy.
Russia bars Kamala Harris, Meta CEO and 27 others from entering the country
Russia’s foreign ministry has announced that it has barred US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans from entering the country. But one of the people targeted by the sanctions, US State Department spokesman Ned Price, said he views the designation as an honor.
‘Just what we were waiting for': Zelensky thanks Biden for new aid package
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the new package of $800 million in military aid, which he said was “just what we were waiting for.”