Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian troops fear traps, move cautiously

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: In a significant development as the war enters the sixth week, Ukraine on Saturday claimed to have taken control over the capital Kyiv, the city surrounded by Russian forces after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion on February 24. Meanwhile, Russian troops are regrouping for battles in east Ukraine. "The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," Ukraine's deputy defence minister, Hanna Malyar, wrote on Facebook. Ukraine's troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv since Russia pulled back from the area this week, Ukrainian officials said. While Russia has portrayed the withdrawal of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture amid the ongoing peace talks, Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses near Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned in a video address: "They are mining all this territory. Houses are mined, equipment is mined, even the bodies of dead people." Citing Ukraine's emergency service, Reuters reported that over 1,500 explosives had been found in one day during a search of the village of Dmytrivka, located in the west of Kyiv.

A top Ukraine negotiator has said the two sides seem to be closing consensus. The Russian Federation has given an official answer to all positions, which is that they accept the (Ukrainian) position, except for the issue of Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014), David Arakhamia was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.