War LIVE: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine is continuing for over 10 weeks without any signs of peace so far.
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine(via REUTERS)
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 10 weeks, a US official has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to the Russia-controlled region in Moldova. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian resident Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was gradually pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv in the country's northeast - which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war so far - with no specific number yet. Several buildings, roads have been destroyed due to Russia's constant shelling and bombing in the war-torn country. The war has also led to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 11 May 2022 06:11 AM

    Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

    Ukraine said its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive.

