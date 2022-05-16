Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia shells 23 settlements in Donbas

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between the two countries have entered its 82nd day. Ukrainian military has reportedly said that Russian troops have destroyed and damaged 23 settlements in Donbas region.
Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region.(AFP)
Updated on May 16, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 82nd day, NATO secretary general said that Russia's war in Ukraine is “not going to plan” and that its attempt to capture the eastern Donbas region has "stalled". Meanwhile, Ukrainian military has said that Russian troops have destroyed and damaged 23 settlements in Donbas, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministerial meet in Berlin. The two leaders discussed security and economic assistance for Kyiv.

The fighting between the two countries has led several people to flee the war-torn country. Thousands of people have been killed in the war and several others have been injured.

Follow all the updates here:

    Russia shells 23 settlements in Donbas

    Russian troops destroyed and damaged 23 houses in Donbas, said Ukrainian military, reported the Kyiv Independent.

