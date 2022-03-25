Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, says report

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will be in Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, a day after he arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in extraordinary summits of NATO and the G7 to discuss the war.

Meanwhile, a day ago, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy called for worldwide demonstrations against the invasion of his country by Russia, which completed one full month on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who authorised the offensive, has repeatedly called it a ‘special military operation’ launched to ‘de-nazify’ the east European nation.