Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, says report

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The US President will be in Poland today to discuss the crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbols "Z" painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will be in Poland on Friday to discuss the Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, a day after he arrived in Brussels, Belgium, to participate in extraordinary summits of NATO and the G7 to discuss the war. 

Also Read | Zelensky asks NATO for weapons to ‘prevent the deaths of Ukrainians'

Meanwhile, a day ago, Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy called for worldwide demonstrations against the invasion of his country by Russia, which completed one full month on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who authorised the offensive, has repeatedly called it a ‘special military operation’ launched to ‘de-nazify’ the east European nation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 06:10 AM

    Russia wants to end war by May 9: Report

    Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9. The day is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany: Report

  • Fri, 25 Mar 2022 05:33 AM

    Biden calls for Russia's removal from G20

    My answer is ‘yes’. However, if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with this, then in my view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend meetings: Joe Biden, US President

