Russian teens will learn how to use military drones at schools: Report

Russian high school students will learn how to operate and counter military drones, AFP reported citing a curriculum published by the education ministry. Last year, Moscow had announced that it was re-introducing Soviet-style military training for children from 2023 amid Ukraine war. The drone course will be offered to pupils aged 15 to 17.

Russia-Ukraine War:

According to the education ministry's website, school children will gain “an understanding of the ways in which unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can be used in combat” and will also "perform practical tasks on drone piloting" as well as "learn the algorithm to counter enemy drones".

"The introduction of such a program in schools will make it possible to systematically prepare our citizens for a possible confrontation with the enemy," Russian lawmaker Sergei Mironov said last year as he advocated for the reintroduction of the training. The revised military program also includes a module dedicated to Kalashnikov assault rifles, hand grenades and shooting.

Since Moscow launched its campaign against Ukraine in February last year, Russian authorities have led a sweeping effort to boost patriotism at school. Schools have been ordered to play the national anthem and hoist the flag at the start of each week. Kremlin has also introduced classes- called “important conversations”- that teach Russian values and Moscow's narrative on Ukraine war.

This comes as Russian territory is targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks as their use becomes pivotal in the conflict. At least two people were injured on Monday when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defences fell on a house in the Moscow region. Nearly 50 plane flights in and out of the capital were disrupted as arrivals and departures from Moscow's four main airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky - were restricted, Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said.

