Ukraine's Zelensky's tough security order after Wagner mutiny against Putin

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ordered more security at his country's border with Belarus after the arrival of fighters from the mercenary group Wagner that rebelled against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The fighters of the group were offered exile in Belarus after their aborted mutiny last week.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky(AFP)

Zelensky said that he had been informed of the situation in Belarus by the Ukrainian intelligence service, foreign intelligence services and border guards, owing to which the decisionn was taken.

"By the decision of the Stavka (chief of staff), Commander-in-Chief (Valery) Zaluzhny and General (Sergey) Nayev were instructed to strengthen the northern direction in order to guarantee peace. There are appropriate deadlines," the Ukraine leader said.

Following the rebellion, Vladimir Putin gave the fighters three options: sign contracts with the Russian defence ministry, return to civilian life or go into exile in Belarus.

Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the country, said that he would honour his promise to allow Wagner fighters to relocate to Belarus, if they wanted.

“I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group who made the only right decision - they did not turn to fratricidal bloodshed, they stopped at the last line. Today you have the opportunity to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Ministry of Defence or other law enforcement agencies or to return to your family and friends. Whoever wants to can go to Belarus. The promise I made will be fulfilled,” he said.

Talking about the mercenary fighters, the Russian leader said, “We knew and we know that the vast majority of the fighters and commanders of the Wagner Group are also Russian patriots, devoted to their people and state. They proved it with their courage on the battlefield, liberating the Donbas and Novorossiya. They tried to use them in the dark against their brothers-in-arms, with whom they fought together for the sake of the country and its future. Therefore, from the very beginning of the events, on my direct instructions, steps were taken to avoid a lot of bloodshed."

