Vladimir Putin's martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine regions: What it entails

Published on Oct 19, 2022 05:58 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation," Vladimir Putin said

ByMallika Soni

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law on Wednesday in four regions of Ukraine- Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson- that Moscow illegally annexed.

"I signed a decree to introduce martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation," Vladimir Putin said during a national security council meeting following which the Kremlin published a decree saying that martial law will be introduced in the regions from early Thursday.

Here's what Vladimir Putin's announcement on martial law means:

More powers to Kremlin-backed officials

With the announcement of martial law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that more emergency powers will be given to the heads of all regions of Russia.

“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions,” Vladimir Putin said, without detailing the order.

No movement in and out of eight regions

The decree restricts movement in and out of eight regions adjoining Ukraine. These include southern regions of Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov and Crimea and Sevastopol.

Formation of coordination committee

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered establishment of a coordination committee to increase interaction between government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine.

