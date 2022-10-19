Home / World News / Vladimir Putin imposes martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine territories

Vladimir Putin imposes martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine territories

world news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announces martial law in 4 annexed Ukraine territories

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

President Vladimir Putin imposed martial law in four Moscow-occupied Ukraine territories that Russia had claimed as its own last month. Vladimir Putin also instructed the government to set up a special coordinating council to boost Russia's efforts in Ukraine.

"We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people," Vladimir Putin said.

The move marked a new escalation by the Russian President after facing a series of major defeats in Ukraine since the start of September.

Explaining the move, Vladimir Putin said that the measures he was ordering would increase the stability of the economy, industry and production.

Earlier in the day, Russian-installed officials in Kherson, one of the four occupied regions, told civilians to evacuate some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack which Kyiv called a “move to create panic”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin + 1 more
