Russia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson
Published on Oct 19, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson.
The Russian-installed leader of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities were banning civilians from entering the region for seven days, amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Speaking on state television, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson and that the move was needed to "keep civilians safe."
