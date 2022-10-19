Russia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson

The Russian-installed leader of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson said on Wednesday that authorities were banning civilians from entering the region for seven days, amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Read more: Love in war: Ukrainian sniper marries soldier she met during war against Russia

Speaking on state television, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said that the region had the resources to hold on to the city of Kherson and that the move was needed to "keep civilians safe."