Video: Unpaid soldiers protest against Vladimir Putin's mobilisation

Published on Nov 04, 2022 03:02 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The Russian soldiers said that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170).

Russia-Ukraine War: People say goodbye to reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation as they depart for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

More than 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a protest, saying that they have not been paid since being mobilized, a report said. The men staged a protest in Ulyanovsk, reported Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia.

The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money. Since, they did not get the money, they stopped fighting.

"They are sent to war for a penny," a video posted by the outlet said adding that they had been "deceived".

The soldiers also said that Russian officials were stopping them from meeting relatives and declined providing them leave.

Watch video here:

On Friday, a Russian official signaled retreat in Southern Ukraine even though Moscow had earlier denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area. Kyiv said they remained cautious suggesting that Russia could be setting a trap.

