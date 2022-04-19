Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister
world news

Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says foreign minister

Western intelligence officials have warned that the Kremlin might turn to tactical or other limited nuclear weapons from its arsenal if its invasion of its southern neighbor continues to struggle.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Russia will use only conventional weapons in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in response to a question about the possible use of nuclear arms in the war.

The comments, in an interview Tuesday to India Today television, are among the most categorical from a senior Russian official on the issue, although Lavrov isn’t directly responsible for military decision-making. 

In the interview, Lavrov said Russia’s military operation has entered a new phase and will continue. Ukraine said the Kremlin started a new offensive in the Donbas region overnight.

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
