Russian ambassador summoned over Navalny death: Spain govt

AFP |
Feb 20, 2024 12:07 AM IST

The sources did not specify when the Russian ambassador, Yuri Klimenko, was summoned.

Spain's government summoned the Russian ambassador in Madrid following the prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, foreign ministry sources told AFP on Monday.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny(Reuters)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny(Reuters)

The sources did not specify when the Russian ambassador, Yuri Klimenko, was summoned, which was reported just two hours after similar moves were announced by Sweden and Germany.

