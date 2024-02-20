Russian ambassador summoned over Navalny death: Spain govt
AFP |
Feb 20, 2024 12:07 AM IST
The sources did not specify when the Russian ambassador, Yuri Klimenko, was summoned.
Spain's government summoned the Russian ambassador in Madrid following the prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, foreign ministry sources told AFP on Monday.
The sources did not specify when the Russian ambassador, Yuri Klimenko, was summoned, which was reported just two hours after similar moves were announced by Sweden and Germany.
